Logo for Georgia’s Stone Mountain omits Confederate image

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — The board that oversees a park near Atlanta have voted for a new logo that excludes the park’s giant mountainside carving of Confederate leaders. It’s another change by the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to address criticism of the park’s Confederate legacy. The previous logo included a picture of the carving of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and generals Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee. The new logo includes an image of a lake and part of the mountain where the carving isn’t visible. The association says it’s in final talks with historians to join a committee to create a museum exhibit on the park’s history and its ties to segregation and the Ku Klux Klan.