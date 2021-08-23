Man arrested after crashing vehicle into two houses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Pierre man has been arrested after he allegedly drove a truck into two houses in Sioux Falls, sending a homeowner to the hospital. The Argus Leader reports the 24-year-old man failed to navigate a curb early Monday morning. He hit one house, then crashed into a second. His truck ended up in a bedroom. The 41-year-old homeowner was sleeping in the room and suffered a concussion when he was hit by debris. Jesse Peterson, the owner of the first home that was struck, said the impact sounded like an explosion. He said he found the driver unconscious. Nobody in his house was hurt. A police spokesman says the driver could face charges of driving under the influence and vehicular battery.