Miracle Riders take-off for 6th Annual Ride For Miracles to benefit Children’s Miracle Network

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Miracle Riders are on their way after a special send-off ceremony this morning in Sioux City.

This year marks the 6th Annual Ride For Miracles.



The Miracle Riders took off this morning for their 12 days, 4,600-mile journey.



Their goal this year is to raise 40,000 dollars for the Children's Miracle Network to purchase 12 NICU Monitors.



This will allow parents that are unable to be at the NICU to be able to see their baby 24 hours a day.



Lead Miracle Rider Matt Thompson says this ride is personal for many of the riders, and changing lives is what brings them back each year.

"To be able to come out every year and be able to make a difference in the lives of children means a whole bunch to all of us, so all of us have either had babies in the NICU or the services we provided or been blessed with children that didn't need it but understand how important that is for the kids," said Matt Thompson, Lead Miracle Rider.

Over the past five years the Miracle Riders have raised $189,000 for Children Health Services throughout Siouxland.