Nebraska emergency agency to get new administrator

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is getting a new administrator to oversee its day-to-day operations and its response to state and federal emergencies. The agency announced that Plattsmouth City Administrator Ervin Portis will become its next assistant director. Portis will replace Bryan Tuma, who is retiring at the end of September. Portis has served as Plattsmouth’s city administrator since 2007. The Walton native previously worked as a police office and lieutenant for the Lincoln Police Department and chief of police in Papillion. Portis graduated with a bachelor of science in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska Lincoln and Omaha and a master of arts in political science from UNL.