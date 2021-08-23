Nebraska State Patrol demonstrates drone capabilities to Cuming County emergency officials

West Point, Neb. (KTIV) - Troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol Monday demonstrated the capabilities of their drone program.

The demonstration was for members of the Cuming County Sheriff's Department and Cuming County Emergency Management. The drones are part of the state patrol's accident reconstruction UAV program, which was implemented in June.

Troopers say it has helped them tremendously on the scenes of accidents. They also say it saves time when documenting scenes.

"What used to take us 3 to 4 hours on scene, we can now do in an hour, hour and a half, and we're not having guys on the road as long. We can have them off in the ditch or in their patrol cars, so they're not able to be hit as easy," said Trooper Eric Kloster.

Trooper Kloster said the drones have also been used for search and rescue and locating missing people. He also said the program currently has 18 pilots.