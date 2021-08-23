New judge tapped in Haiti to oversee Moïse slaying case

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — A Haitian Justice official has appointed a new judge to oversee the investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moïse. The move revealed Monday comes more than a week after his predecessor withdrew from the case and as the country struggles with recovering from an earthquake that killed hundreds and injured thousands. The dean of the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince confirmed Monday that judge Garry Orélien will now be in charge of the case. Orélien replaces judge Mathieu Chanlatte, whose resignation from the case was announced Aug. 13. Chanlatte cited personal reasons without giving more information, but he left the post a day after one of his assistants died under unclear circumstances.