New US sanctions target Eritrea over Ethiopia’s Tigray war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States has imposed new sanctions over Ethiopia’s deadly Tigray conflict. The Treasury Department says the chief of staff of the defense forces of neighboring Eritrea is sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act for leading an entity accused of “despicable acts” including massacres, widespread sexual assault and the executions of boys. The nine-month war has killed thousands of people and left observers shocked as Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, teamed up with former enemy Eritrea to wage war on the Tigray forces. The U.S. calls on Eritrea to remove its soldiers from Tigray permanently.