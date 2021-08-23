Omaha police investigating shooting death of person

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a person near north Omaha. Police say the shooting happened Sunday evening when they were called to 83rd and Miami streets. Arriving officers found a man outside a home with gunshot wounds. Police later identified the victim as 29-year-old Jamie Nau of Omaha and say he died at the scene. Police have said they’re looking for a person of interest in the shooting but had not announced any arrests by Monday morning.