Siouxland medical professionals respond to Pfizer being fully approved by US regulators

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Dec. 11, 2020, the Pfizer Vaccine became available for emergency use throughout the country to fight against the COVID-19 virus.

On Aug. 23, 2021, the vaccine became the first to become officially authorized through the Federal Drug Association.

"The full authorization indicates that they have had ample time and experience to really look and see if it is safe and does it help. Original studies indicated it was a good vaccine, and it was very useful and safe, and then having had the last 9 months of utilization it really backs that up," said Dr. Jeffrey O'Tool of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital.

The Pfizer vaccine, now marketed as Comirnaty, is approved through the FDA for people 16 years of age or older.

However, the vaccine will still be available and is still encouraged in children between the ages of 12 and 15 for emergency use. As for the other vaccines, they are not far behind Pfizer in getting approved.

"So the other vaccines, so the Johnson and Johnson and the Moderna, have gone through a similar process they are just more behind as far as timing goes," said Dr. Larry Volz, Chief Medical Officer at MercyOne.

Dr. Volz expects the Moderna vaccine to get approved by the FDA in the next week, and says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine got its start later than the other two drugs and is expected to get approval in the next couple of months.

With the Delta Variant still surging across the country, vaccination rates are already starting to increase. Health experts are hopeful that the FDA's authorization of the vaccine will not only make it more available for people, but will encourage the unvaccinated the roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.