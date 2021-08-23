Plenty of humidity with several storm chances this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a pretty pleasant weekend, heat and humidity quickly returned today leaving highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s across Siouxland.

This will be a more active weather week than what we saw last week with several chances of thunderstorms, although some of those chances won’t necessarily be very good chances.

There will be a chance of some thunderstorms tonight with the better chances being in western Siouxland with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tuesday will be another warm and humid day with highs into the low 90s with a slight chance of some late day thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm chances will continue into early Tuesday night with lows in the upper 60s.

It’s looking like Wednesday will stay dry during the day as highs will be near 90.

There are more chances of thunderstorms later this week and into the weekend.

I'll take a look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.