Santee Community Schools temporarily moving to virtual learning as precaution against COVID-19

NIOBRARA, Neb. (KTIV) - Starting Aug. 24, a northeast Nebraska school will be moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns.

Santee Community Schools, located in Niobrara, will be in virtual learning until Aug. 30 through online platforms and packets. School officials say this is a proactive measure due to the potential of a COVID-19 outbreak in the community after several events have potentially spread the virus through the community.

No athletic practices will be allowed until Aug. 30, and all athletes will need to be screened before practicing.

Classes are expected to return to normal on Aug. 31.