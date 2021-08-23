Sioux City Police arrest 3 suspects for burglaries and possessing stolen weapons

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Detectives with the Sioux City Police Department have arrested three people in connection to several burglaries of homes and cars in the Morningside area of Sioux City that occurred during the month of August.

Police say the suspects were identified using home surveillance footage that was posted to social media by one of

the victims.

Arrested were 18-year-old Andrew M. Squibb of Sioux City who was charged with five counts of 3rd

degree burglary, two counts of 2nd degree theft, two counts of 5th degree theft, and three counts of 4th

degree criminal mischief.

A 17-year-old male was also arrested and charged with four counts of 3rd degree burglary, two counts of

2nd degree theft, two counts of 5th degree theft, and three counts of 4th degree criminal mischief.

And 18-year-old Sarah R. Jordan of Sioux City was charged with 2nd degree theft for possessing stolen

firearms.

Detectives say they served a search warrant for the residence and cars of the arrested parties and located several

stolen items to include three rifles, a shotgun, a handgun, ammunition, and other items stolen in the

burglaries.

Police say there is an ongoing investigation into other burglaries and thefts these subjects may have been involved

in.