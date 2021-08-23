Sioux City Schools’ first day of school begins with the tradition of Superintendent waving to bus drivers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Class is back in session for Sioux City school students.

As is his tradition on the first day of school each year, Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman helped send off the bus drivers on their morning routes.



For the last 14 years, Dr. Gausman has greeted the bus drivers with breakfast and then waved them off with a smile as they start off the school year.



Dr. Gausman says he continues to do this each year because it's the bus drivers who are the first ones to see the kids and keep them safe on their way to and from school.



Gausman added that they are continuing their efforts to protect against COVID-19, and even received some additional funding from the federal government that the school board has allowed them to use to hire additional cleaning staff.

"They do certain cleaning protocol on the buses to see that the bus is clean, the seats are clean, and we encourage all students that are unvaccinated to wear a mask," said Dr. Paul Gausman, Superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools.

Dr. Gausman points out the district encourages unvaccinated students and staff to wear masks at school, too, but it is not mandated, in keeping with state law that prohibits school districts from requiring it.



The district is offering classes online as well, for any students who would rather learn from home because of covid.