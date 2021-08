REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) - Due to a power outage at MMCRU's Remsen location, all Pre-K to eight grade students were dismissed early today.

School officials say phone and internet are down in Remsen, so students were dismissed around 12:30 p.m. No junior high activities will take place today.

Pre-K to fourth grade students, and ninth to twelfth grade students in Marcus will continue as a normal day.