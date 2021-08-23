US VP Harris: Focus must stay on Afghan evacuation

SINGAPORE (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris says the U.S. must maintain its focus on evacuating Americans and vulnerable Afghans and shouldn’t get distracted by questions over what went wrong in the chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan. Harris made the comment at a news conference in Singapore after meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to discuss issues ranging from the coronavirus response to cybersecurity. But the news conference was dominated by Afghanistan, after the messy U.S. withdrawal sparked concerns about America’s commitments to its allies globally. Harris’ visit to Singapore and Vietnam this week is seen as the first real test of the Biden administration’s ability to reassure key allies of its resolve.