Wayne, NE couple celebrates 80 years of marriage

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - Not a lot of people can say they celebrated 80 years of marriage, but one couple in Wayne, Nebraska can.

On Monday, Lura and Clair Stoakes, who live at Wayne Country View Care and Rehabilitation celebrated that historic milestone.

Lura is 96 and Clair is 101. The couple got married in 1941 and then Clair went to the pacific to serve in World War II. They went three years without seeing each other, but Lura says she wrote him every day.

After he came home they continued their happy life together. Lura says that there's one thing that has helped them throughout their 80 years.

"We wouldn't have stayed together this long if we didn't have God's help," said Lura.

The couple has been able to experience meeting grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Lura says, they are very lucky.