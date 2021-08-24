66-year-old woman dies after rollover crash in rural Emmet County, IA

EMMET COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A woman has died after a Monday morning rollover crash in northwest Iowa.

The Emmet County Sheriff's Office says 66-year-old Kim Driftmier of Graettinger died to injuries received in a crash that occurred near the intersection of 490th Avenue and State Highway 9, located between Armstrong, and Estherville.

Authorities say around 10:30 a.m. Driftmier was traveling southbound on 490th Avenue, when the 2011 Toyota Tundra she was in entered a ditch, struck a field approach and flipped onto its top.

Driftmier was trapped in the vehicle, and had to be extricated by personnel responding to the scene. She was transported to Avera Holy Family Hospital in Estherville, where she later died of her injuries.

The Emmet County Medical Examiner’s Office has ordered an autopsy in regard to the investigation.