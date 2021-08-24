After homicide suspect arrested in Sac County, police identify victim

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) - The identity of a homicide victim in Ames, Iowa has been confirmed by police, after the suspect was arrested in a Siouxland county.

The Ames Police Department says 32-year-old Maria L. Hanian of Des Moines was found dead in an Ames apartment on Aug. 19.

The man being charged for the death, 26-year-old Oscar Chavez, was arrested in Sac County, Iowa, the same day as the body was discovered.

The Sac County Sheriff's Office says at about 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 19, one of their deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Auburn for an alleged stop sign violation.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Chavez, was evasive with questions, complained of a potential medical issue and could not produce a form of identification. Further investigation led to paperwork being found in the vehicle identifying Chavez.

Chavez then allegedly told the deputy that he had shot and killed his girlfriend in Ames. Police in Ames were contacted and confirmed that Chavez was a suspect in a Hanian's death. Her body was discovered shortly after 6 p.m. inside an Ames apartment when officers were sent for a welfare check.

Chavez was taken into custody by Sac County authorities without further incident, was sent to a Sac City hospital and then transferred to the Sac County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives from Ames Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation traveled to Sac County, where they took custody of Chavez and his vehicle. He was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Story County Jail on a $1 million bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.