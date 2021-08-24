Another warm and muggy day in store for Siouxlanders with a slight chance of storms late in the day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Today is going to be another warm and muggy day felt throughout the KTIV viewing area. To start our day some may see some patchy fog with temperatures near 70 degrees and a light breeze coming from the southeast around 10 mph.

As we make our way through the day we can expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. There is a chance we see some isolated storms develop late in the day today as well. If these storms get going there is a marginal risk for severe weather across Siouxland. Our biggest concerns would be high winds and possibly some small size hail.

This evening we will stay above average for our temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with a south wind turning north after midnight right around 5 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will feel very similar to today with highs sticking near 90 degrees throughout the area, and more storm chances on the way as well.

For all the latest weather details be sure to tune in to News 4 today and News 4 at Noon.