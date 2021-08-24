Arrest warrant in Omaha shooting death issued for man

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they’re looking for a man who has been charged in an arrest warrant with first-degree murder and weapons counts in the Sunday night shooting death of another person. Police said Tuesday that a warrant had been issued for 28-year-old Brandon Boone in the death of 29-year-old Jamie Nau of Omaha. Police say officers called to 83rd and Miami streets found Nau outside a home with gunshot wounds. Nau died at the scene.