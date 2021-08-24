Asian shares rise but momentum fizzles on virus worries

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are gaining, boosted by a near-record rise on Wall Street. Still, early momentum Tuesday began to fizzle out over worries about the economic fallout from surging coronavirus infections in the region. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China all finished higher. Some parts of Asia have had slower vaccine rollouts than the U.S. and Europe and are at a greater risk for the more contagious delta variant. Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, allowing the S&P 500 to regain the ground it lost last week and bringing it just shy of another record high.