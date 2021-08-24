Douglas County health chief seeks countywide mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The health department for Nebraska’s most populous county has asked the state for approval to issue a countywide mandate requiring people to wear face masks indoors. If approved, the order would apply not only to businesses, but to schools within the county’s borders, as well. Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse told the County Board on Tuesday that she had sought the approval for the mask order from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Huse says the order, if approved, would require masking until community transmission drops below the substantial category and until eight weeks past the time a COVID vaccine is approved for children between the ages of 5 and 11.