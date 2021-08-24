Emerson, NE woman killed in Dakota County crash

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - An Emerson, Nebraska, woman has died in an accident, in rural Dakota County.

At about 6:30am, on the morning of August 15th, Dakota County Sheriff's deputies responded to the report of a rollover accident in the 1800 block of North Bluff Road in rural Dakota County. Deputies discovered a white passenger car that had struck a tree. The only person inside, 28-year-old Elizabeth Figueroa, died at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.