Explorers take series opener against Houston

SIOUX CITY (Courtesy Sioux City Explorers) - Three two out run scoring hits in the first three innings provided enough offense for the X’s to hold on and take down the Houston Apollos 3-2 to open the three game series.

The two teams traded a run in the first inning. Houston got a bases loaded sac fly from Aaron Takacs. And the X’s tied it on a two out RBI single from Seamus Curran.

Sioux City took the lead in the third with three doubles. Michael Lang doubled with one out and scored on a Jose Sermo double with two gone in the inning, Sermo came around on a Seamus Curran double putting the Explorers out in front 3-1.

Sioux City scored all three of their runs with two outs in the inning, Curran collected two hits and two RBI’s.

Patrick Ledet (7-5) picked up the victory as he held the Apollos offense at bay, allowing only two runs, one earned in six innings of work. He allowed five hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Houston got a run on the board in the fifth with a lead off home run from Gabe Wurtz to make it 3-2. But the X’s bullpen was able to hold on from there. Brandon Brosher finished off the night with his third save of the year allowing a walk and a hit but stranded the tying run at second as he struck out the final two batters to end the game.

Augie Martinez (0-1) took the loss for the Apollos in his American Association debut as he struck out seven over four and two-thirds innings of work allowing three runs on six hits and three walks.

The X’s with the win keep pace with the Cleburne Railroaders who walked off Sioux Falls and are a game and a half back of the second wild card in the south division.

The series with Houston continues on Wednesday at 7:05 pm with the X’s sending southpaw Brett Adcock (3-8, 5.24) to the mound to face righty Duncan Snider (0-0, 0.00).