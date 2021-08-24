HAPPENING TODAY: President Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (NBC News) - Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan and efforts to evacuate Americans and their allies.

Biden is expected to speak at 11 a.m. CT. KTIV will livestream his remarks both in this article and on our Facebook page.

Biden's remarks come as the U.S. military has pulled off its biggest day of evacuation flights of Afghanistan since the operation began.

But the president faces a pressing decision on shutting down the airlifts, in compliance with a Taliban edict. And amid the tense operation to get people out of the country, a U.S. official says CIA Director William Burns secretly flew to Kabul on Monday to meet with the Taliban's top political leader.

The White House says U.S. C-17s and C-130s flew out 12,700 people in 24 hours.