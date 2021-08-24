Household hazardous materials collection to resume on Sept. 7 at Citizen’s Convenience Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Citizen's Convenience Center in Sioux City will begin taking house hazardous materials (HHM) again starting Sept. 7, 2021.

Sioux City officials say the service will be available at the center, located at 5800 28th Street, every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Citizens who want to drop off eligible items should call (712) 255-8345 to schedule an appointment, to ensure smooth and efficient service.

Common HHM items include the following:

Acids

Oil-based paints

Solvents

AAerosols

Bleach

Cleaners and Polishes

Disinfectants

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Weed killer

Additional information on eligible items and fees associated with household hazard waste can be found here.