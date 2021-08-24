Israeli leader meets with Biden as Mideast tensions grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is meeting with President Joe Biden at a time of growing tensions in the Mideast. Israel’s visit to Washington comes in the midst of heightened tensions with its regional arch-enemy, Iran. It also comes as Israel grapples with a gradual resurgence of hostilities on its southern border with the Gaza Strip. Bennett, in his first state visit overseas since taking office, was scheduled to meet Wednesday with senior administration officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. And he will meet Thursday with Biden.