LaDage confident in freshman quarterback Luke Davies

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Briar Cliff football will kickoff a new season on Saturday at Waldorf. It'll be the beginning of the Shane LaDage ere as he begins his first season as the head coach. One of the major position battles in camp was at quarterback.

True freshman Luke Davies has been named the starting QB heading into week one. Davies is a 6-3 210 pound quarterback from Yorkville, Illinois. He impressed the coaching staff and his teammates from the moment he arrived on campus. LaDage says Davies came to Briar Cliff over the summer and immediately started throwing routes to receivers. He also met with coaches and teammates everyday to go over the playbook. That gave LaDage confidence that Davies was the right man for the job.

"I think he commanded a lot of respect early," said LaDage. "I some guys kind of just privately what they thought and they wouldn't really tip their hand one way or the other but it was pretty easy to tell they had confidence in him if we were going to made that decision. But in terms of just his maturity at his age, I've never been around anybody like it. I think some of his natural leadership abilities will really start to show soon."

"I'm excited just to get things going with the team here week one," said Davies. "Pretty excited to be here and just getting the opportunity as a freshman is pretty cool but I dont take it for granted. I'm looking to do everything I can to help the team."

Briar Cliff and Waldorf kick things off on Saturday night at 6:00 o'clock in Forest City, Iowa.