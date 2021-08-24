Man from Sac City, IA wins over $61,000 from lottery prize

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Sac County man has won a lottery prize of more than $61,000.

Alex Logelin of Sac City won a JACKPOT PARTY Progressive InstaPlay jackpot prize of $61,136. He purchased his winning ticket at Sac Liquor Store, located in Sac City, and claimed his prize Friday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.

The JACKPOT PARTY Progressive jackpot starts at $10,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.