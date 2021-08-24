Mapleton man convicted of murder files appeal with Iowa Supreme Court

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - A Mapleton, Iowa, man convicted of murder has filed an appeal with the Iowa Supreme Court.

In May, a jury found 18-year-old Jay Neubaum guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins. On Aug. 19, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

On Monday, Neubaum filed a motion with the Iowa Supreme Court.

On Jan. 31, 2020, officers with the Mapleton Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South 5th Street in Mapleton. Found at the residence was Hopkins, who medical examiners say died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Neubaum was 17 at the time of the incident.

Prosecutors claim Neubaum shot Hopkins after an argument.