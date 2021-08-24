Nebraska officers recover 11 pounds of fentanyl during stop

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says law officers recovered 11 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Dawson County. A trooper stopped a car on Interstate 80 near Lexington on Monday night. The patrol says a trooper and a Dawson County sheriff’s deputy saw marijuana in the car and found the fentanyl during a search. The driver, 27-year-old Alexis Murillo Godoy, of Long Beach, California, was arrested and jailed on possible counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and other charges. The patrol says the Drug Enforcement Administration estimates that 11 pounds of fentanyl contains about 2.5 million lethal doses.