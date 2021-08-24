Neo-Nazi who led effort to threaten journalists gets 3 years

SEATTLE (AP) — An organizer of a neo-Nazi campaign to threaten journalists and Jewish activists in three states was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison after apologizing for what he did and saying he’s a changed man. Cameron Shea was one of four members of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division charged last year with having cyberstalked and sent Swastika-laden posters to journalists and an employee of the Anti-Defamation League. In a letter to Seattle U.S. District Court Judge John C. Coughenour, Shea apologized and wrote that he was homeless, struggling with addiction and dealing with a friend’s death when he became involved with neo-Nazism.