Officer hurt in shooting that killed partner moves to rehab

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police superintendent says an officer left partially paralyzed by a shooting that killed his partner has been moved to a rehabilitation center but still faces “a long road ahead.” Superintendent David Brown said Monday that Officer Carlos Yanez, Jr.’s move out of a hospital marks “a major step in his recovery process.” The 39-year-old Yanez lost an eye and was partially paralyzed when he was shot Aug. 7. His 29-year-old partner, Officer Ella French, was killed in the shooting. The officers had pulled over a vehicle for expired plates when a passenger in the vehicle opened fire on them.