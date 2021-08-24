One of two suspects charged in death of Lake Park woman pleads not guilty

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - One of the two suspects charged with the death of a Lake Park, Iowa woman last year has pleaded not guilty in the case.

According to our news partner KUOO Radio, online court documents indicate Justice Berntson entered the written plea Monday morning in Dickinson County District Court. Berntson is currently scheduled to go on trial Sept. 21, 2021. He remains held in the Dickinson county jail on a $1 million bond.

Berntson and another suspect, Allison Decker, were charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angel Bastman of Lake Park, whose body was found in her home on Dec. 22, 2020. An autopsy conducted by the State Medical Examiner's Office determined Bastman died as the result of a homicide.

Decker also remains in the Dickinson county jail on a $1 million bond.