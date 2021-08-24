One person was hospitalized after a tree branch fell from an estimated 15 feet

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning with injuries sustained in a tree trimming accident.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to 1123 24th street just before 10:30 this morning for an unconscious male.



The male received injuries from a fallen tree branch that fell an estimated 15 feet onto the man.



Sioux City Police say the man was taken to a local hospital and was not conscious at the time he was loaded into the ambulance.



The severity of those injuries is unknown at this time.