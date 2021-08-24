Report details mishandling of police emergency system on 1/6

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inspector general’s report says U.S. Capitol Police did not properly respond to officers’ use of an emergency notification system on Jan. 6, and there are no records that most calls were simulcast over the radio or that a watch commander was even aware of at least some of them. That’s according to a report obtained by The Associated Press. The findings on the emergency radio system are included in a “flash report” by the Capitol Police inspector general that details additional shortcomings by law enforcement during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. It follows additional reports that have exposed