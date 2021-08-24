Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for southeastern Siouxland until 7 pm

**Severe T-Storm Watch for southeastern Siouxland until 7 pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been another hot and humid day with a few isolated thunderstorms that have been able to develop.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for southeastern Siouxland until 7 pm for the possibility of some strong to severe storms through the afternoon hours.

While there could be a thunderstorm chance into the nighttime hours, any activity will likely stay quite isolated.

Wednesday should give us at least a little break from the worst of the heat and humidity as dew points will fall and highs will top out in the more reasonable mid 80s to upper 80s as conditions will likely stay dry.

We could see a return chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night again on Thursday as the heat and humidity will return somewhat with highs in the upper 80s.

