Sheriff: Power outages in Monona County caused by thefts at substations, suspects arrested

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to several thefts at Monona County electrical substations, that authorities say caused power outages in the area.

The Monona County Sheriff's Office says on Aug. 21 at about 8 p.m. they received calls of fires at substations throughout the western half of Monona County. Authorities say the fires caused power outages in the area Saturday night.

An investigation showed that the copper from the substations' grounding rods were stolen, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

On Aug. 22, deputies investigating the thefts received information on possible suspects and proceeded to search a rural Whiting residence. During the search, items taken from the substations and two other burglaries in Monona County were allegedly found.

Two people have been arrested in connection to the substation thefts, 40-year-old Craig Keller of Onawa, Iowa, and 30-year-old Whitney Reynek of Tekamah, Nebraska.

Both Keller and Reynek have been charged with theft, criminal mischief, burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. Keller's bond was set at $21,000, while Reynek's was set at $10,000.