South Sioux City 911 system joining regional network in the fall

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - South Sioux City, Nebraska's 911 system is going to be part of a regional network in the fall.

The dispatch centers in the region will now be on the same call system. Authorities at the South Sioux City LEC say there is no time like the present to make the changes, with Dispatch Supervisor Tracy Ellinger saying this regional system could not come at a better time.

"It was the right time for us because our old system was at the end of life and it needed to be replaced because it is no longer supported," said Ellinger.

Ellinger says this is a way to be proactive, as dispatch centers from around the northeast Nebraska region can now answer each other's calls if necessary. This means if a dire emergency is overflowing a center with calls, or a call center goes down, a neighboring one can pick up the calls and relay information to dispatch first responders.

"I think it will be a great help for us but an even bigger service to the citizens of each county who won't have to worry about their calls going unanswered," added Ellinger.

Ellinger says this new regional network will cover eight counties across northeast Nebraska, including Dakota and Madison County.

Ellinger also says citizens should not notice any changes when calling 911 once this process is completed.