Tennessee floods tear 7-month-old twins from father’s arms

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Two 7-month-old twins were torn from their father’s arms during devastating Tennessee floods that also claimed the lives of 16 others. Ryan and Rileighana were pulled out of Matthew Rigney’s reach on Saturday just after he, the infants and his 19-month-old and 5-year-old daughters were pulled underwater and trapped beneath a bed. Rigney and the older children were able to make it onto the roof. The children’s mother, Danielle Hall, had climbed out a window to get help and was nearly swept away herself. She clung to a tree while waiting desperately for the rest of her family. The floods in central Humphreys County took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, and left many displaced.