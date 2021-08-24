Trial of man accused of fatal shooting moved to 2022

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - A judge has delayed the trial of a Whiting, Iowa, man charged in a fatal shooting.

Twenty-year-old Marvin Hildreth is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Russell Mohr, of Mapleton. Hildreth's trial was scheduled to begin Aug. 31, but he waived his right to a speedy trial. Court documents now show his trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 15, 2022.

A bond review is set for Sept. 9.

Hildreth is accused of shooting Mohr, and a woman, outside a home in the 1900 block of 250th Street, near Luton, on Memorial Day. The female victim told police Hildreth drove up, exchanged words with Mohr, and fired several times before driving off.

Hildreth told police he was called to the residence for help with a disturbance, and that he shot Mohr several times. Hildreth said he will use a self-defense justification during his trial.