Western Iowa Labor Federation canceling all Labor Day events due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Western Iowa Labor Federation is canceling all Labor Day events, in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

The federation says picnics in Council Bluffs, Fort Dodge, and Sioux City are all canceled. They say confirmed case rates in Woodbury and Pottawattamie Counties are among the highest in the state, while vaccination rates in both counties are still less than 50% of the population.

President Jeff Shudak says the board does not want to contribute to the spread of the virus in our communities, especially among children who cannot get vaccinated.