Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KTIV) - A tribally-operated healthcare facility comprised of Twelve Clans Unity Hospital and the Winnebago Public Health Department will require all its employees and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System (WCHS) says the deadline for vaccinations is Oct. 1, 2021.

“This important decision was carefully considered by our organization’s leaders and Board of Directors. COVID-19 vaccines are our best defense. They are a safe and effective tool to help protect against severe disease and death from COVID-19 and its variants. We serve a population that is in a greater risk from severe illness due to COVID-19. This new policy aligns with our mission to improve the well-being of the community by providing patient-centered health care,” said Danelle Smith, WCHS Chief Executive Officer.

WCHS says it has about 345 employees, and currently 85% of them have been vaccinated. While 73% of the Winnebago Community has been vaccinated.

Officials say any employee who doesn't comply to the requirement will be subject to termination, unless they meet a medical or religious exemption. The enforcement of this policy will be consistent with all employees, regardless of position.

KTIV's COVID-19 Resources