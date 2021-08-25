4 universities form center to disrupt criminal networks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Four universities in South Dakota are partnering on a new center to disrupt criminal networks. The schools will use a $4 million state grant to create the Center for Understanding and Disrupting the Illicit Economy. South Dakota Mines in Rapid City, South Dakota State University in Brookings, Dakota State University in Madison, and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion are involved in the project. Mines professor, Dr. Jon Kellar, will lead a team focused on identifying counterfeit goods, which he says can be used by terrorists to fund their networks.