Skip to Content

4 universities form center to disrupt criminal networks

New
11:26 am South Dakota news from the Associated Press

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Four universities in South Dakota are partnering on a new center to disrupt criminal networks. The schools will use a $4 million state grant to create the Center for Understanding and Disrupting the Illicit Economy. South Dakota Mines in Rapid City, South Dakota State University in Brookings, Dakota State University in Madison, and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion are involved in the project. Mines professor, Dr. Jon Kellar, will lead a team focused on identifying counterfeit goods, which he says can be used by terrorists to fund their networks.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content