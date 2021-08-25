Neligh Park playground in West Point, NE to get new and inclusive equipment

WEST POINT, Neb. (KTIV) - If you ask parents, many will say their neighborhood playground is a fun place for their kids. But for children with disabilities, access can be a challenge.

If you take a look at Neligh Park’s playground, it seems like it’s pretty typical. But with a closer look, something stands out – it’s not very handicap accessible. A team of physical therapists at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point recognized this, and wanted to change that. So, along with backing from the city and other private donations, they started a fundraiser for inclusive equipment.

"I think it was just a combination of us working with our kiddos and just really realizing that playgrounds are awesome, and they don't have to be a barrier for our kids. We can make a difference here," said Ashley Strehle, a pediatric physical therapist at Francisan Healthcare.

Strehle said these improvements will be an important tool to help children learn.

"We know that children learn through play and that's kind of how we structure our therapy sessions. So we thought an inclusive playground would be an awesome way for kids with and without disabilities to be able to learn and play and grow in a really fun way," added Strehle.

Strehle said some improvements will include making the area flatter. This will allow wheelchairs, walkers, and strollers to glide more easily. Plus, ramps will be placed throughout the playground to make everything accessible.

Parents of children with disabilities like Alicia Nebuda are thrilled to know that these improvements are coming.

"I'm truly excited that he gets to enjoy the outside as much as all the other children and enjoy playing like a child should be able to do," said Nebuda.

Nebuda said her son loves when there's noise and having a great time, but he currently can't play on the equipment.

She says she can't thank everyone enough for helping turn a simple playground into something special for everyone.

