Ames police identify woman found slain in apartment

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a woman found dead inside an Ames apartment last week. Police say in a news release that the body of 32-year-old Maria Hanian, of Des Moines, was found Thursday evening by officers sent to the apartment to check on the welfare of a person there. Police have not said how she died, but ruled her death a homicide. Prosecutors have charged 26-year-old Oscar Chavez with first-degree murder in Hanian’s death. Chavez was arrested late Thursday night near Auburn, when he was stopped on suspicion of a traffic violation in Sac County.