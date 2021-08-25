Appeals court rejects case accusing NYU Law Review of bias

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court says a Texas group has no standing to claim that New York University illegally gives preference to women and racial minorities when selecting editors and articles for the NYU Law Review. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Wednesday that a group called Faculty, Alumni and Students Opposed to Racial Preferences had failed to show that its members have suffered an injury. The 2018 lawsuit claimed that the student-run journal once chose editors and articles through merit alone but in recent years started giving weight to women, racial minorities and sexual orientation or gender identity.