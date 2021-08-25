Around Siouxland: Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner

(KTIV) - The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner will be taking place this September in Sioux City.

The dinner is scheduled for Sept. 30 at 5:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the price of admission at $90 for chamber members and $110 for the general public.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, this year's keynote speaker will be Melissa Stockwell, who was a member of the U.S. Army and deployed in Baghdad in 2004. During her deployment, a roadside bomb struck her Humvee causing the loss of her left leg above the knee. She is the first female in the U.S. Armed Forces to lose a limb in active combat, and a recipient of both the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

