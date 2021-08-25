Aug. 25: Iowa reports 42 additional COVID-19 deaths, active cases over 20,000

(KTIV) - Over 3,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Iowa residents, with nearly over 48% of the state's eligible population fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to the state’s dashboard, 3,062,308 vaccine doses have been administered to Iowans, with state health officials saying 1,593,557 individuals have received all the required doses of a single-dose or two-dose vaccine. This means 48.6% of Iowa's population is fully vaccinated. In Woodbury County, about 42.2% of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Between Aug. 18 and Aug. 25, health officials confirmed 7,112 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 400,082. Of those cases, 373,249 of them have recovered, an increase of 2,556 since last week.

In the last week, the state has reported 42 more virus-related deaths, bringing Iowa's death toll to 6,268.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (373,249) and the number of deaths (6,268) from the total number of cases (400,082) shows there are currently 20,565 active positive cases in the state. This is 4,814 more active cases than what was reported last Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state was 396 (up from 355 last week). Of those, 99 are in the ICU (down from 103 last week), and 45 are on ventilators (down from 49 last week).

