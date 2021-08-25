Aug. 25: South Dakota reporting 3,416 active COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) - Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota have surpassed 3,000 in the last week, according to the state health department.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, there are 3,416 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota. Additionally, hospitalizations due to the virus have risen from 105 to 145.

In the last week, South Dakota has reported 2,170 more COVID-19 cases. So far, 124,391 of the state's 129,866 confirmed and probable cases have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 2,059 deaths related to COVID-19. Three virus-related deaths were reported in the last week.

For vaccinations, the state is reporting 61.5% of the state's 12 and older population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while about 55.9% have completed their vaccine series. This means a total of 369,979 people have completed their vaccine series in South Dakota.

KTIV reports South Dakota's latest COVID-19 numbers every Wednesday.

